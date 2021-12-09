Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas The holidays look bright

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home.

The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations.

She then posed with one of their precious pups called Fred and shared the snapshot on Instagram revealing he had found his 'furever' home.

Miranda also posted a photo of Fred with his new adopted family and wrote: "Our @nashvillehumane #MuttNationMonday pup Fred found a home!!!

"If you’ve adopted, fostered or volunteered this year, you could win a $1,000 for your shelter! Enter at muttnation.com/sharethelove."

Her fans rushed to comment and wrote: "THIS…. made my Christmas brighter. Thank you," while others added: "Awwww.... That's a CUTE LITTLE DOGGIE," and many more thanked her for her support for animal charities.

Miranda shared the heartfelt news with some photos

This will now be a very special Christmas for Fred and his family and it'll no doubt give Miranda a warm feeling to know she's helped the animal find a home.

Miranda recently announced her annual Share The Love campaign, which gives back to animal shelters and revealed that 20 shelters will each receive a $1,000 MuttNation donation.

The singer - who began volunteering at rescues as a teenager - released an official statement which gave more details about her project.

Miranda and Brendan will be celebrating Christmas together

"I always tell people who want to help that volunteering, fostering and adopting are so important to every shelter," she wrote. "Even if you’re not in a position to adopt, maybe you have time to foster or volunteer – it all makes such a big difference."

MuttNation is a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs and spaying and neutering. It was founded by Miranda and her mother, Bev, in 2009.

