Kate Beckinsale and her mother could be sisters in remarkable new photo The apple didn't fall far from the tree

Now we know where Kate Beckinsale gets her good looks from! The Guilty Party actress is currently back in the UK visiting her beloved mother, Judy Loe, 74, and when she shared some photos on Instagram of her trip, fans couldn't believe it.

The star, 48, was attempting to get the perfect selfie with her mom and stepfather, Roy Battersby, but it wasn't going to plan.

Kate told Roy he looked too scary before realizing she was recording their conversation rather than taking stills.

But they appeared to get there in the end as she posted a sweet snapshot of all three of them together.

And despite the amusing debacle, it was her mom's appearance which blew Kate's fans away.

Her social media followers began commenting and wrote: "She still looks fantastic," and, "your mom is so pretty".

Kate had some fun with her mom and her stepdad too

Others were astounded to find out she's in her mid-seventies and many recognized her from her acting career too.

Kate clearly has an amazing relationship with her family, but she does still miss her late dad, Richard Beckinsale.

Earlier this year she paid tribute to the Porridge actor, who tragically died of a heart attack when he was just 31 years old.

Kate and her mom look so alike

She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with the newspaper article which covered his death.

At the time of her post, she was away from her mother at her home in Los Angeles and she wrote: "March 19th,1979. And we were never the same again. Thank you to everyone who has kept him alive in our hearts and on our lips.

Kate also knows how to strike a pose

"And love to everyone missing a shining, special person of their own. I wish I was with my mum today."

Kate was five years old when she lost her father. Her mother was at work when he passed away in his sleep at their home.

The actress previously said she takes comfort in watching her dad's old shows on TV so that she can feel close to him.

