Kate Beckinsale has emotional reunion with parents in heartwarming new video

Kate Beckinsale may have gotten used to the jet-setting lifestyle, but nothing gives her as much joy as returning home to her parents, as evidenced by her new post.

The actress shared a clip on her Instagram showing how she reunited with her mother and step-father after not having seen them for two years.

In the video, she stood outside her parents' house in the dark while her friend filmed her, as she revealed that they thought she was still in Los Angeles.

She then rang the doorbell which her step-father answered, initially unable to make out who it was in the dark. However, once he realized it was Kate, he started laughing out of happiness.

Eventually, her mother came out as well and started emotionally laughing out of shock and joy upon seeing her daughter after so long.

Kate kept her distance to keep her parents safe, even putting on a mask before entering the house so as to not take any chances.

Kate reunited with her parents after being apart for two years

In the caption for the heartwarming video, she wrote: "Surprise successfully executed after two years of not being together...

"My mum thought my stepdad was being mugged and thankfully did not seize a poker and strike me...Once we got inside she stopped shrieking and said 'Hecky thump I'm going to have to have a pumpkin seed.'

"All is well in our world now. So thankful," she concluded, and fans could feel the emotions running high throughout the clip.

The Amazon Prime official account commented: "This is it. This video just made my whole day," with a fan writing: "Oh my! This made my day. The joy in your voices. I hope you are able to hug them soon."

Another said: "Literally the sweetest and best video I've seen in 2021! Blessings to you and your family," with many simply using heart emojis to do the talking.

The actress has shared pictures of her 74-year old mother on social media

The Underworld star has shared glimpses of her parents on social media, particularly her 74-year-old mother, and fans have frequently gushed over their close bond and similarly quirky personalities.

