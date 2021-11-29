Rebel Wilson brings the festive cheer in flirty little black dress Christmas came early this year

Rebel Wilson is feeling the holiday mood early this year, as evidenced by her latest social media posts, revealing that she was having an early Christmas party.

She shared pictures of an intimate gathering of friends she was part of, where she and two of her friends were all dressed up in front of a brightly lit tree.

One of her male friends sang Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas as Rebel and another friend stood next to him.

The actress eventually panned her camera to reveal that under the tree were several quirky flamingo-themed presents, including a flamingo plush toy in a car.

Rebel looked as chic as ever in a little black dress that hit her above the thighs and featured a white and gold patterned hem down the front.

The plunging neckline and cut of the dress showed off her phenomenal figure with her matching purse as she cozied up to her friend Hugh.

The Pitch Perfect star is back to spending some time with friends and family for the holidays after a long stint in Fiji.

She took off for the island country to be part of a series of promotional campaigns to bring tourism to the nation, for which she donned several incredible looks.

The Australian actress highlighted her 80lbs weight loss recently in a plunging purple swimsuit while posing by the ocean on a private island in Fiji.

Rebel accentuated her trim waist with a pink sarong and flashed a hint of her toned legs thanks to a daring thigh split.

Rebel looked so glamorous with her blonde hair styled in loose waves and cascading down her chest, while her makeup was just as glam with a smokey eye and a berry lip.

Captioning the snap, Rebel jokingly referenced Tom Hank's film Cast Away, writing: "All I need is a volleyball Wilsonnnnn!!!!!!!!! (Fiji happiness coming soon)."

