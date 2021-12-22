Martine McCutcheon shows off hair transformation in black silk dress – and she looks incredible The star and her family have begun the Christmas celebrations!

Martine McCutcheon has undergone a hair transformation ahead of the Christmas holidays. The Love Actually star showed off longer locks this week and she looks stunning.

On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-one and her family - her husband Jack McManus and son Rafferty - were joined by her hairdresser of many years, Gary Cockerill, and his husband Phillip Tuner for an incredible festive feast and the actress couldn't help but show off her new look.

In the video, the 45-year-old can be seen laughing and smiling whilst listening to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You, whilst wearing a gorgeous long black silk dress and with her dark hair falling way over her shoulders.

The star has had extensions put it, no doubt by her loyal hairdresser of many years, Gary.

Martine looked stunning in a silky black dress

The group enjoyed quite the feast, with the video posted by Martine on her Stories featuring plates full of prawns and large dishes filled with vegetables and meat. Rafferty, six, meanwhile, tucked into a delicious pizza.

"And now for the main meal. Thank you @garycockerill @philturnerdiy for joining us at the beach house! Your food and décor is gorgeous," she wrote as she showed off the spread on the festively-decorated table.

Martine revealed her beach Christmas plans to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot earlier this month.

Martine has had hair extensions added - and is now sporting a longer hairstyle

"Well, this year we're keeping it small to start with. We've got a little house that we're going to, which is on the beach and we look at the ocean," she told HELLO!

"We walk the dogs, read, play games, it's all very calm. And then on Christmas evening, my mum and stepdad are coming over and on Boxing Day, the whole family are coming over and we're hosting them... I know it's going to be mayhem! We have a karaoke machine, pretend trophies for games, and the winners sing We Are The Champions! It would be wonderful to do it all, looking at the ocean and hopefully not having to quarantine."