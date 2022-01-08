Holly Willoughby stuns with natural beauty in jaw-dropping new photos The This Morning star looked incredible

Holly Willoughby sent her fans into a tailspin with a set of jaw-dropping photos she posted on Instagram on Friday night.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wows in plunging dress and incredible jewels

The 40-year-old appeared to be wearing little makeup as she posed by a window with the sun beaming behind her and highlighting her flawless complexion. Holly radiated beauty as she smiled widely for the camera while wearing a cosy yellow knit jumper. Another snap saw the TV star grinning as she closed her eyes to soak up the sun's rays.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shimmies in sparkly midi skirt

Sharing the images to her Wylde Moon Instagram page, Holly captioned the photos: "I know we focus on the moon but sometimes the sun feels sooo good."

Fans agreed with Holly's statement, with many calling the sun " a great healer", while others complimented the mum-of-three on her beautiful appearance.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's slinky feathered mini dress is perfection

MORE: Holly Willoughby bids farewell to This Morning in a pair of Carrie Bradshaw style shoes

"Naturally beautiful," replied one follower. A second said: "Beautiful goddess!"

A third added: "Radiance inside and out," and a fourth wrote: "The most beautiful person."

Holly stunned with her natural beauty

Holly launched her women's lifestyle website, Wylde Moon, in September last year. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

"I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON," Holly said at the time. "I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others."

Holly looked gorgeous soaking up the sun's rays

She added: "I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

The website also features a podcast called Introducing by The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly uses the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.