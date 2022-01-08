Amy Robach's raven-haired daughter is so grown up in photo you need to see The star was on vacation

Amy Robach escaped the chill of New York for a trip to Miami, Florida, where she enjoyed some mother-daughter time with her oldest child, Ava.

The GMA host took to her Instagram stories to post a snapshot alongside the 19-year-old in which they were sipping from wine glasses and giving their best pout.

MORE: Amy Robach shares exceptionally rare photo with both daughters

Ava looked so grown up with her raven hair slicked back and wearing bright red lipstick, while her mom opted for more neutral tones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach stuns in tiny bikini inside her kitchen

Both women looked lovely in colorful clothing and appeared to be making the most of their get-together.

Ava left home for college over the summer but isn't too far away as she attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, close to her family's residence in West Village.

MORE: Amy Robach inundated with messages from co-stars as she marks special day in her family

MORE: Amy Robach's poolside photo is positively dreamy

Amy paid tribute to her firstborn just ahead of the new year when she turned 19. On her birthday the TV host wrote: "To the first girl I fell madly in love with at first sight! Happy 19th birthday Ava Lou - I'm so proud to be your mama - and love celebrating the woman you are today and every day."

Amy and Ava enjoyed a girly night out

She also shared some photos which included one of Amy with Ava as a baby, and one of the pair in recent times.

Amy is so proud of Ava and when she was accepted at college, she couldn't help but gush about how amazing she is.

MORE: Amy Robach looks radiant alongside her mom and dad in rare family photo

MORE: Amy Robach and her husband cause a stir with appearance away from GMA

"She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world - full of empathy and compassion," Amy shared on social media. "She's always made me proud with who she is but it's incredible to see where she's going and what she will become!

Amy has two daughters

"Her Noanie and I always knew she was a bright star in this world and my grandmother is cheering her on from up above - I can hear her happy tears now Ava - she is smiling from heaven saying way to go."

The journalist shares Ava and youngest daughter Annie with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She is also stepmom to her husband Andrew Shue's three sons.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.