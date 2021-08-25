Kanye West makes surprising decision that will change his life forever The artist formerly known as Kanye

Kanye West has reportedly filed to legally change his name to Ye.

The rapper, whose stage name has been Ye for several years, has allegedly filed in Los Angeles courts, according to People, and gave only "personal reasons" for his decision to submit the documents.

The 44-year-old now has to wait for a Californian judge to agree to sign off on the filing before it is official.

MORE: Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS collection has a surprising twist - and we want everything in it

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian West has spoken for the first time about her husband's bipolar disorder

Kanye explained in 2018 that he liked the name because of its religious significance, as well as being an abbreviation of his name.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you,'" he shared.

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything."

Kanye at his listening party for Donda

His eighth album was also called Ye.

The father-of-four has been working on his tenth album, Donda - named after his late mother - and it was set for release in July 2020 before being pushed back over a year.

MORE: Kris Jenner shows support for Kim Kardashian in latest post – and fans react

He has been staying in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium for the past few weeks, as he works on the final product, and he held two listening parties attended by his wife Kim Kardashian, and their four children.

Kim and Khloe at the listening party

Kanye is now thought to be in his hometown of Chicago, where he will hold another party at Soldier Field Stadium.

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in early 2021 but have remained close.

Kim shared several photos from the party, including one of the SKIMs mogul striking a pose next to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, showing off her svelte figure in a red leather zip-up jumpsuit that she paired with oversized black square sunglasses.

The family was there to support him

In another snap, North, eight, and Saint, five, stood in front of the sisters rocking black shirts and black leather pants that matched their ensembles too.

Saint had on a pair of Yeezys.

The post also included several sweet moments, including Kim giving Chicago, three, who was wearing her shades, a hug and a kiss, and another where Psalm, two, stood on a chair and watched his dad on the football field.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.