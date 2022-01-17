Paul Hollywood took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback photo with his fans – and sparked quite the reaction!

The 55-year-old Great British Bake Off star uploaded an image taken some 30 years ago, showing him sporting jet black hair and with no facial hair. “Brother has just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard!!” he explained in the caption.

Paul's followers were delighted by the snap – and keen to share their thoughts with the celebrity cook. "You look like a Baldwin!" one remarked, while a second told Paul: "Definitely improved with age."

"You have aged better than a fine wine," a third noted, and a fourth stated: "Handsome then, handsome now!"

Paul shared a throwback photo with fans on Instagram

It comes after Paul spoke about his future on Bake Off during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I love Bake Off. It’s sort of part of me now, very much part of my life," he told his host. "We've still got some of the original crew. Every year we get together, it's just fantastic.

"They're going to have to wheel me in… blitz everything for me as well [to drink rather than eat]. I love that show… I think it's made it [baking] quite cool. A lot of kids now are into baking. If you can drag them away from games to making something to learn what's going into cakes, bread, muffins.. it's a cool thing to do."

Paul with his Great British Bake Off co-stars

He was also full of praise for his fellow stars and revealed how the group spent time with one another behind the scenes. He said: "Prue did flower arranging which was very popular – admitting, 'No, I didn't go.' Matt did a bingo night with all his voices, Noel did a night of music. I taught 25 of them how to use nunchucks – they were foam ones, they wouldn't hurt them!"

