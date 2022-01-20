Rylan Clark shares incredible photo of mum Linda – see here Rylan and his mum have a close bond

Rylan Clark has a strong connection with his mum, Linda, however he usually keeps his family life out of the spotlight.

But on Thursday, he melted hearts when he posted a rare photo of her. In the snap, Linda could be seen sitting in the driver's seat of a car, as the It Takes Two presenter joked: "Who does she think she is?" Not much of Linda could be seen in the photo that Rylan shared on his Instagram Stories, but she could be seen wearing a beautiful leopard-print coat as well as a scarf to keep the cold weather at bay.

WATCH: Rylan Clark's mum has son in tears following misunderstanding

Linda became a hit with Rylan's fans when she appeared alongside her son on Celebrity Gogglebox, due to her hilarious observations and misunderstandings.

In one incredible moment when the pair were watching Basic Instinct, Linda got confused and asked Rylan: "Gum stains? Did he say gum stains? What did he say? Gum stains?"

Rylan couldn't stop laughing and quickly told his mother: "No, shut up! Not gum!"

"Oh, not c? No! Did he say that? I thought he said gum," she replied.

Rylan and his mum are very close

Fans were in hysterics and took to Twitter to comment on the scene, with one branding it "the best scene of the entire series"

However, Linda has had to miss episodes of the show, as she suffers from the inflammatory bowel condition, Crohn's disease. The illness can flare up without warning and can be disabling.

Speaking in 2020, the former Big Brother star shared: "It'll be a year away now, we were really lucky to be part of the first one and the second one.

"It'll all just depend on what we're doing and if my mum's well enough. We're never gonna say never we don't know what position we're going to be in eventually."

