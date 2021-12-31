Rylan Clark sparks fan reaction after bidding farewell to a rubbish year

Rylan Clark is happily shutting the door on 2021, the year that saw him split from his husband of six years, Dan Neal. The former X Factor star uploaded a GIF of a man throwing out the rubbish on Twitter and captioned the tweet: "2021….. off you go dear."

His post sparked a reaction from his followers, who were quick to send their best wishes and positive vibes to Rylan. "Wishing you and your gorgeous mum a fantastic 2022 and trust me it will be!" one fan replied, while another wrote: "2022 is going to be better, Rylan. You've got this."

SEE: Rylan Clark's ultra-modern home renovation is spectacular

"Definitely @Rylan roll on 2022 definitely," "Wishing you a 2022 as fantastic as you Rylan. Xxx," and "Have a fabulous year. I think you are awesome. More Rylan next year please," were some of the other encouraging comments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark gets candid about his split: 'I wasn't good'

Rylan, 33, and his husband Dan's separation was announced earlier this year in June. The This Morning star took a break from work during the difficult period, and even stepped down from his BBC Radio 2 show for four months in a bid to work on his marriage.

READ: Rylan Clark shares look at his luxe master bedroom following shock split

READ: Rylan Clark teases fans with physique update

He returned to work in October, clarifying that he was "good" despite reports about his welfare. Taking to Twitter, Rylan clarified: "Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I'm good. I wasn't, but I am now x."

2021….. off you go dear pic.twitter.com/hLuXR837dB — R Y L A N (@Rylan) December 31, 2021

Rylan shared this tweet as he bid farewell to 2021

Dan, a former police officer, was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met Rylan through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple started dating in 2013 and announced their engagement the following year.

At the time of their split, Rylan released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.