Isla Fisher takes the plunge in strapless pink princess gown

Isla Fisher looked pretty in pink as she donned a stunning strapless princess gown.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress, 47, looked like she was swimming in a sea of pink tulle, embellished with sequins around the rippling bodice. The dress was practically a ball gown as the skirt was so large and lush.

The actress, married to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, posed lying on her side in a pink-hued room for the photoshoot for People Magazine.

She wore her long red hair down as she beamed at the camera, pairing the show-stopping pink tulle gown with a pair of large statement pink diamond chandelier earrings. Naturally, Isla kept her makeup simple to balance out the incredibly glam look. Needless to say, she looked utterly gorgeous.

Fans took to Instagram to fawn over the phenomenal look.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Isla in New York

One fan wrote that "Ginger Barbie is the best!!!" highlighting that the look was deeply in line with last year's Barbie pink trend, in which everyone donned pink in celebration of the film, which recently received eight Oscar nominations.

Another added that Isla looked "Pretty in Pink", while a third said that she was "just stunning".

Fellow Australian actress Naomi Watts was also sure to celebrate Isla's stunning look, writing: "Oh hello".

© Paul Morigi Sacha and Isla

As she promotes season two of Peacock's Wolf Like Me, which she will star in with Josh Gad, Isla revealed that her childhood travels helped her become a performer.

The actress's father was a banker for the United Nations, which meant she "went to a new school every year". From Oman and Scotland all the way to Australia where she emigrated, Isla travelled all over the world.

"I had to learn to make new friends quickly, the thing that I leaned on was humor and storytelling, so it was a natural fit to want to tell stories as an actor," she told People.

Her biggest tip for fitting in, was "letting your inner idiot out", adding: "You make people laugh and they're nice to you. It's pretty pretty basic."

Shooting Wolf Like Me saw her return home to Australia, and she brought along husband Sacha and their three kids, saying: "There's nothing better than getting to go home to Oz to work."

She also added that acting had "enabled me to parent, for my kids to travel, and really have a dream life."