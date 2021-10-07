Courteney Cox reveals terrifying work experience in incredible new video That does look scary

Courteney Cox showed fans how she often goes above and beyond for her job with a new clip she shared about a recent experience.

The actress posted a video which saw her go into work on her new show, Shining Vale, and be told that she'd be harnessed up in the air at a considerable height.

"So I'm afraid of heights, and I just walked onto the set and I was told I was going 15 feet into the air," she said, before adding: "I was 50 feet!"

WATCH: Courteney Cox shares terrifying work experience

The song The Final Countdown then started playing as it showed Courteney's entire experience, including being tied to the harness.

She stood next to a body double wearing the same dress who would be taken up to the ledge with her.

"There's only enough room for one of us on that ledge…. And I think it should be you,” she hilariously said to her double.

Eventually, Courteney started getting emotional as they got closer to the moment, saying that she was sweating, and ultimately decided to opt out of it.

The experience eventually got the best of Courteney, who decided to opt out

Many fans shared support for the actress, with one commenting: "50' high! yikes!!! Glad you did and didn't," with another saying: "Omggg I had anxiety for you."

However, many others found the video to be quite hilarious, including some of her celebrity friends. David Spade commented: "Is this the new Quizno's commercial," while Brandi Carlile wrote: "Payback for what you made me do in the Right On Time video."

Another fan said: "You are so iconic stop," and one added: "I'm really sorry but I laughed out loud!"

The Friends star has often left her followers in stitches with her hilarious and very relatable clips.

The actress shared a hilarious clip about having her day "get worse" after being made up

She recently shared an appearance related one, where she joked that her day "only got worse" after she was made up to look like a Fifties housewife with heavy make-up.

