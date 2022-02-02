Jane McDonald looks stunning in summery look ahead of major change She looks so stylish!

Jane McDonald has been filming in the Caribbean for a new TV show, but she hinted at her return to the UK in a new message posted to social media on Wednesday – while posing in the most incredible surroundings!

The singer and presenter shared a photo of herself to Twitter that showed her smiling on a hotel balcony, looking sun-kissed with her hair styled in large, loose waves.

The view behind Jane looked like paradise, with a sandy beach, aquamarine sea and palm trees visible. The stylish star looked as lovely as ever in an oversized white T-shirt over a maxi blue striped skirt with sandals.

Jane captioned the image: "I'm really enjoying the Caribbean sunshine - it's going to feel very cold when I get back home! #Caribbean #wintersun #Travelshow."

The former Loose Women panellist's fans were quick to compliment her look, as well as to express their envy over her travels, with one writing: "Love your skirt Jane, oh bring some of that sunshine back in your suitcase for the rest of us please x."

I'm really enjoying the Caribbean sunshine - it's going to feel very cold when I get back home! #Caribbean #wintersun #Travelshow pic.twitter.com/d1ZqyubuYZ — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) February 2, 2022

Jane's fans admired her outfit

Another chimed in: "Look great Jane, don’t get too comfortable there we need you back soon. Fab skirt xx."

A third follower teased the star about the weather, writing: "So glad you enjoyed it… like me a Yorkshire lass you will be cold when you get back."

The 58-year-old has split her time between the two locations, filming a series about her favourite Yorkshire haunts last autumn before hot-footing it to sunnier climes at the start of this year.

The singer is always so stylish

Announcing the news of her latest travel series back in November, the star wrote on Twitter: "I'm off to film in the Caribbean! I’m looking forward to dusting off my passport early next year and being able to travel again.

"This time I’ll have my feet firmly on land as I explore Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua and Grenada!"

