Sofia Vergara's boyfriend Justin Saliman's $105 million boast revealed

Sofia Vergara's romance with Justin Saliman is heating up with the couple stepping into the limelight in recent weeks and fans are eager to find out more about the man who has won her heart.

While the Modern Family actress parades her fabulous life on social media, Justin prefers to keep his personal life low-key.

He has a private Instagram account and only shares his posts with his selected 671 followers, but Justin still highlights an impressive boast for the world to see.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Justin is an orthopedic surgeon

Underneath his bio that reads: "Founder & CEO @outcomemd Orthopaedic Surgeon @cedarssinai Founder & CMO Ceterix @smith.and.nephew.ir," he includes a link to an article about him on Forbes.

Entitled: "From The Operating Room, This Physician Entrepreneur Manufactured His Way To A $105 Million Exit."

The article details how his medtech company, Ceterix Orthopedics, was acquired for more than $100 million in 2019.

While Justin spent over a decade training to become an orthopaedic surgeon, he branched out into medical technology.

The outlet quoted Justin as saying: "I can have more of an impact on humanity by solving a need in the medtech space than I ever could treating individual patients. If I didn’t do your knee surgery, then someone else would, but if I didn’t build Ceterix, I didn’t believe anyone else would."

© Getty Sofia has been quietly dating Justin since November 2023

Ceterix's website explains the company that Justin built on its homepage.

"The company develops tools that help surgeons repair many of the tears that currently remain untreated or are treated by meniscectomy (meniscus removal), a procedure associated with increased risk of arthritis or total knee replacement later in life."

Justin's grandfather was one of the lead engineers for the Hoover Dam and the doctor was fascinated with how things worked as a child.

© Getty Justin shares two children with his ex wife Bree Turner

He has said he would take apart things in the house to figure out how they were built and his dexterity served him well in his career.

“Many surgeons have two left feet for hands," he told Forbes. "This is because they grow up with their noses in books and do not invest enough at a young age perfecting their fine motor skills by doing hands-on activities."

© Getty Images Sofia was married to Joe Manganiello

He prides himself on his innovative knee and meniscus treatments and has built an impressive $50 million net worth.

Sofia has been dating Justin since November 2023 after she divorced her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

Justin's ex-wife is actress Bree Turner best known for her role as Rosalee Calvert on the fantasy police procedural drama, Grimm.

© Getty Images Justin's ex wife is Grimm actress Bree Turner

They co-parent their two children, Stella Jean, 13, and their son, Dean, 11.

Justin pays Bree $3,000 a month in spousal support and an additional $4,000 a month in child support.

