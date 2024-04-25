Gisele Bündchen breaks down after getting pulled over by cops in Miami

It was an emotional moment for Gisele Bündchen when she found herself on the wrong side of a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, this Wednesday.

The world-renowned supermodel, aged 43, was pulled over by a police officer while driving her sleek black Mercedes G-Wagon through Miami-Dade County, an encounter that ended in tears for the fashion icon.

Caught on video obtained by TMZ, Gisele was engaged in what seemed to be a calm exchange with the officer at her driver’s side window.

He handed her a piece of paper—possibly a summons—marking the official nature of their roadside interaction.

Yet, the atmosphere shifted palpably when the camera zoomed in to reveal a visibly distressed Gisele trying to compose herself.

Under the shade of a white baseball cap, her face, tinged red and emotional, was a stark contrast to the composed supermodel the public is accustomed to seeing.

© Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently divorced

Gisele, author of Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, took a moment to gather herself as the officer patiently waited before he returned to his patrol car.

According to Page Six, the Surfside Police confirmed the traffic stop but declined to provide further details about the incident.

Earlier that day, Gisele's demeanor was markedly different as she was spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll with her dog in her Miami neighborhood.

The stress of the day seemed to have caught up with her following a visit to oversee renovations at her luxurious $11.5 million Indian Creek mansion.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, and her daughter Vivian, highlighting a family-focused day.

The Brazilian beauty, once a staple on the Victoria's Secret runway, has been romantically linked with Joaquim since last June.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

According to reports, the couple has been spending considerable time together at her lavish Miami property, blending their lives in the scenic enclave.

Reflecting on her illustrious nearly three-decade-long career, Gisele recently reminisced about a pivotal moment that shaped her early days in the fashion industry.

At 13, moving to São Paulo marked the beginning of her journey, a transition from a small village to the bustling city, which was not without its trials. She recounted losing her wallet upon arrival and the choice she faced—to retreat or persevere.

Gisele chose the latter, a decision that fortified her for the challenges and mistreatment she would later encounter in the modeling world.

"Not everyone was kind, let’s put it that way. But I got some calluses from that first experience, it gave me a lot of strength for what was to come," she told WSJ.

