Carrie Ann Inaba wows fans with gorgeous blonde new look

Carrie Ann Inaba has wowed fans after sharing a new video and revealing an unbelievable new look.

The Dancing with the Stars judge rocked a cropped blonde hairstyle for a new video, in which she called on fans to turn a "bitter trial" into a gift.

As part of her Daily Essential videos, in which she attempts to help motivate and inspire her fans, Carrie shared an Oscar Wilde quote that aimed to reframe a poor mindset. But it was her hair that had fans talking, with many commering how much they "loved" the bold new look.

Carrie's hairstyle was cropped to hit her shoulders with a loose beachy wave with an off-center part.

She appeared to be filming while in the middle of a dressing room as she rocked a personalized black robe and gorgeous stage make-up.

Carrie has had a heartbreaking year, as she was diagnosed with Lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, Fibromaylgia, and chronic pain, and made the sad decision to step back from her role as a host of CBS show The Talk.

Fans loved the new look

But she told HELLO! that Dancing with the Stars is her "home base" and she always knew that she had to be "well" enough to be able to appear on season 30.

"How many shows make it to Season 30? I knew I wanted to be healthy and strong for this season," the 53-year-old shared.

"I never considered stepping back from DWTS. Although I will share that the only way I could do that was to leave The Talk. I was scared. And that fear turned to motivation and I worked so hard in these last six months to get well again."

Carrie knew she wanted to be a part of season 30 of DWTS

Carrie also caught COVID-19 in December 2020 and she says it was a "gentle reminder from the universe that I needed to change how I prioritized myself and my health".

Carrie has since launched Carrie Ann Conversations, where she talks to experts and shares her own tips for wellness, including talking about her own personal "intense journey" the past year.

"I’m excited that I can speak from experience of how I found my way back to wellness and help other people who are suffering the way I was," she revealed. "I just want to help other people who are in pain both physically and mentally."

