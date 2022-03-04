LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife surprises fans with body confession Matthew and Kelly have four children together

Kelly Stafford has opened up to her fans to reveal how she had a breast augmentation go wrong.

The wife of LA Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, surprised fans with a candid discussion about her body during an episode of her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.

The mom-of-four admitted she had undergone a "boob job" after saving up for years, despite her husband begging her not to do it.

Kelly and Matthew were students at the time and she said she'd decided she wanted to alter her body - but it didn't go to plan.

"I saved up a ton of money," she said. "I worked in high school, from birthdays, I just saved it all. I dressed so terribly, I wasn't buying clothes, that wasn't my thing. Again, still not really my thing."

Kelly continued: "I went and got a boob job. And Matthew was totally against this. He was like, 'Do not do it, please don't do it'. And I was like, 'Love you, but I've wanted this for a long time, and this is about me, it's not about you.'"

Kelly called it the "worst boob job you've ever seen"

Rather than walk away with the look she'd always wanted, Kelly said: "It was the worst boob job you have ever seen." And she also admitted: "It was like two balloons on my chest. It was so, so bad."

Kelly was so unhappy with the way they looked that after a few months she told the doctor she didn't like them, but she was told to let them settle.

A year later, she made the decision to have her implants drained. "It was when they were doing saline because silicone was dangerous," she said.

Kelly had her implants removed

Kelly and Matthew have been together a long time and she has been his biggest cheerleader throughout his career.

They've had their challenges though, and never more so than when Kelly was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.

She had to undergo a grueling 12-hour surgery during which she was warned that she could lose her hearing and suffer facial paralysis.

Kelly and Matthew have four children together

Fortunately, she made a full recovery and penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband thanking him for his support.

"Thank you Matthew," she wrote. "Thank you for taking care of me and our family and always putting us first. Thank you for always being my rock and keeping me at ease during the toughest time of my life.

"I'm lucky to know you and the man you are... but mostly, I'm lucky you chose me to do life with. Thank you."

