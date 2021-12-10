Ciara leaves fans utterly amazed with impressive beach video you'll want to see Is this really happening?

Ciara is a woman of many talents and she's just showcased one of her most impressive yet.

The Level Up hitmaker astounded her social media followers with a video they were not expecting.

In the clip she shared on Instagram, Ciara twerked seductively for the camera, wearing a red sarong and nothing else.

WATCH: Ciara shows off her impressive talent in daring beach video

The star was barefoot on the beach as her moves were filmed. She protected her modesty by facing away from the camera but also gave a cheeky glance over her shoulder.

But as if that wasn't enough, fans had to do a double-take when they realized she was balancing a bottle of rum on her head.

She captioned the post: "She Got Balance. #balancechallenge. That @TenToOneRum is fun."

The mom-of-three pulled off the balance challenge with ease and her toned physique was equally as impressive.

Ciara's fans said Russell Wilson was a lucky man

Ciara's fans couldn't wait to comment as they called her husband, Russell Wilson, a "lucky man," and marveled at her muscular frame too.

The couple have three children together; Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Back in June 2021, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds.

The couple have three children together

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best.

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers and plenty of exercise too.

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

