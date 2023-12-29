Nicola Peltz makes candid comments about 'reduced circle' of friends

A quick look at Nicola Peltz Beckham's Instagram shows that the actress spends most of her time with her beloved husband, Brooklyn Beckham, or her close-knit family.

And while Nicola has an incredibly close friendship with fellow A-lister Selena Gomez, the 28-year-old doesn’t appear to have a huge group of friends, taking to Instagram on Thursday to explain why she prefers to keep her friendship group small.

Nicola reposted a photo that read: "God reduced your circle because he heard conversations you didn't," suggesting her friends have been talking behind her back, prompting her to cut them out.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz explained her small friendship group with this Instagram story

The actress spoke about the fact that she relies mainly upon her mom and husband when things get tough during a chat with Selena, explaining: "I definitely go to my mom for everything—and [Brooklyn] also.

"I do think it's really important to have people around you that you can lean on. Obviously life has so many down moments and up moments and you just wanna share those with the people that you love so much and that you can lean on."

Though Nicola keeps her circle small, she certainly sounds like a good friend, telling Selena: "I always [say] to my friends, 'I do not care what time it is,' I just want them to know they can call me in the middle of the night, anytime they need.

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz are incredibly close

"Just because I think knowing that you have that person or a few people like that in your life, it changes everything—for me, at least, it does. Just knowing that someone is there and I can have a conversation. I think it's important to be able to have that communication and not feel like someone's judging you for that."

DISCOVER: Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham's extravagant A-list wedding lawsuit settled: details on the drama

Nicola is right about the importance of having someone to lean on. As part of HELLO!'s Happiness Hub, we spoke to Dr. Emma Hepburn, author of A Toolkit for Happiness, who confirmed how important it is to have friends and family you can lean on in times of need.

“Spending time with supportive friends and family reduces the impact of difficult events, because they validate our emotions and help us talk though and process our feelings.

READ: Tips for loneliness: try this expert-approved 5-minute hack next time you're feeling lonely



“Friends help buffer stress by making us feel safe and helping us problem solve,” she adds.

We're happy Nicola has a strong support system, even if she feels she has lost people along the way!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub