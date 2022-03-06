Blake Shelton looks completely unrecognizable in a throwback you'll want to see Gwen Stefani's husband still has that boyish charm

Blake Shelton has always been able to count on a little bit of his country charm to win his fans over, and he recently revealed that the charm was in his genes from the very beginning.

MORE: Blake Shelton's heartbreaking family story as he gives rare interview about personal life

The country star took to Instagram to share a rare throwback snapshot of himself as a child sitting beside a stack of hay in a shirt and jeans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about his 'greatest gig'

He rocked some blonde locks and wore a bright smile as he posed for the camera, and cheekily referenced the setting of the shot in his caption, writing: "Keeping things country.. you know how it goes."

Fans quickly began fawning over the shot in droves, with many simply sharing heart emojis and throwing out the word "Adorable!" in the comment section to compliment the picture.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family celebration as he weighs in on being a stepdad

One commented: "Oh my! That cuteness," with another saying: "You were such [an] adorable little guy," and a third even added: "You are such a handsome young man who grew up to be a very handsome down-to-earth great person."

Blake's charm has been a large part of why he has become such a popular musician, given high profile appearances on shows like The Voice and multiple country radio hits.

Blake's adorable throwback had fans quickly fawning

However, the God Gave Me You singer recently opened up a topic that would surely leave fans saddened, as he admitted that he is already prepared for the day when he will no longer record music to make way for up-and-coming stars to take his place.

"It's always over at some point, and I've always been prepared for that and I've braced myself for it," he told Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton at this year's Country Radio Seminar.

MORE: Blake Shelton excites fans with huge news as he asks 'Who's ready?'

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares never before seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video

"I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it's coming."

Fans need not panic just yet though as Blake admitted he still has a few years of being "relevant" left in him. "You have to be honest with yourself and you can't believe that this is going to go on forever because it's not.

Blake is currently one of country music's most successful stars

"I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I'm really not that relevant anymore, I don't think I want to make them anymore."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.