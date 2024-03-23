Gwen Stefani looks so in love with husband Blake Shelton in intimate new pictures

Gwen Stefani has shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her music video with husband Blake Shelton, proving they're as in love as ever.

"A little BTS from the 'Purple Irises' lyric vid shoot," Gwen captioned the post which included a snap of the pair's silhouetted only, showing them with their arms around each other as they gazed into the other's eyes. Other snaps showed Gwen, in a denim jumpsuit, perched on Blake's knee, and the pair grasping the stem of a purple iris in their mouths.

© Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton gaze into each other's eyes

Their recent duet was released last month, and came on the back of the 2021 duets 'Nobody But You' and 'Happy Anywhere'.

Blake and Gwen's new project comes however after they have been spending significant time apart due to Blake's demanding Back To The Honky Tonk tour which has taken him across North America.

© Gwen Stefani Gwen perches on Blake's knee

To mitigate that time apart, however, 54-year-old Gwen revealed that the pair had taken to regularly texting each other – and sharing that her 47-year-old husband was affectionately saved in her phone as 'Cowboy'.

Gwen also revealed some of their texts; in one exchange, Blake couldn't help but admire his wife's timeless beauty, remarking: "It's not 2014, but you still look good in those jeans!"

© Gwen Stefani Gwen and Blake wed in 2021

In response Gwen sent him a video of her in a trailer rocking the tight light blue jeans, and he responded: "Lookin in the mirror... do you see what I see?!" accompanied by a heart eyes emoji.

While Blake has been touring, Gwen has been focusing on her fashion and beauty brands and rehearsing for a highly anticipated performance with her No Doubt bandmates across the two weekends of Coachella Music Festival this April.

However, she has found time to hop on a plane when possible to reunite with her husband – and also make a surprise appearance on stage to the joy of audiences. During a stop in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the couple shared a touching moment backstage, with Blake expressing his awe at the crowd's reaction to seeing the pop star walking out on stage.