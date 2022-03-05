Miranda Lambert shares sneak peek at new music video for Strange Miranda Lambert is expected to soon release a yet-to-be announced album

Miranda Lambert has shared a sneak peek at her new music video where she rocks two gorgeous outfits.

In the first, Miranda wears rhinestone-encrusted flare jeans with a white tee tucked in and paired with a baby pink satin cowboy jacket with fringing. Her second look sees her pair a white western shirt with a studded belt that accentuated her figure.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares sneak peek at new music video for Strange

"Music is always there for us when things are out of order. I’ve got some exciting stuff to share with y’all the morning of March 10. Till then...here’s a preview of a new song, 'Strange'," she captioned the video.

"I love that Miranda has curves! She’s so pretty," commented one fan as another shared: "You look and sound amazing."

The video comes a day after she released a 60-second long snippet of the song, which began at what appears to be the end of the first verse.

Miranda sings: "Couple hundred dollars feels more like change, yeah / times like these make me feel strange."

Miranda accentuated her waist with the studded belt

Her iconic voice then continues: "Have a smoke / buy a round / get on a dayliner going anywhere bound. "Pick a string / sing the blues / dance a hole in your shoes / do anything to keep you sane / cause times like these make me feel strange, times like these make me feel strange."

The second verse then begins: "Country don’t twang / Rock and roll ain’t loud.

"Every elevator only ever goes down / Everybody’s lookin’ for a little cheap fame / Yeah, and times like these make me feel strange."

Miranda also rocked a satin pink jacket

The video featured a snapshot of Miranda taken in a rolling field, as she wore a sequin tank top and a tan cowboy hat, with her blonde hair long and straight for a casual look.

The new song comes after she released 'If I Was A Cowboy,' both of which are expected to appear on her yet-to-be announced new album.

