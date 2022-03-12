Stacey Solomon left 'emotional' after receiving touching gift The star lost one of her dogs last year

Stacey Solomon experienced a heartbreaking loss last year when one of her beloved dogs, Theo, passed away.

The star swiftly adopted another puppy, Teddy, whose name was a sweet reference to her late pooch, and now the star has a beautiful tribute to Theo in her home. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Loose Women star revealed that a friend had gotten her candles that had been modelled after her beloved pets. All three candles were cast in white wax, and had wicks attached to their heads.

The star shared a video with her fans as she showed off the candles, but to highlight how moving the gifts were, she didn't speak in the video, instead attaching a moving song.

"Our friends got us a Theo, Teddy & Peanut as candles," she wrote alongside a crying emoji. "It's made me so emotional."

She continued: "Silly I know, but just looking at them all together [broken heart emoji]. I wish Theo could have met Teddy, she would've loved him so much."

The star added: "They're from a little business called @unwrittenaromas and they're so beautiful."

Stacey received some gorgeous candles from a friend

Stacey lost her pet chihuahua on Boxing Day, with the mum-of-four candidly admitting that she felt "totally lost" without her beloved pooch.

"Sweet dreams Theo," she wrote in a post that featured a photo collage of the pup. "The best friend we could have ever wished for.

"Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty."

The star lost her beloved Fifi on Boxing Day

The candles aren't the only tribute that Stacey has for her beloved Theo, as she set up a part of the garden in the dog's memory.

Adding black pebbles around a heart-shaped candle inside her personalised dog bowl, the 32-year-old wrote: "We had a memory plaque made for Theo. She lays underneath the magnolia tree. The most beautiful tree in the garden but it never blooms for long enough just like you Theo. We miss you."

Stacey placed the candle and bowl next to what used to be a glass jar holding Theo's food, which she filled with a bunch of beautiful white flowers.

An engraved wooden sign also read: "Theo. Our darling Theo. We were so lucky to love you and we will never stop. Sweet dreams Fifi. 2010-2021."

