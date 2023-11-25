The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shares adorable family update as fans react

Thanksgiving is a time for family, and for The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion that meant paying a visit to his older brother Jeff’s family for the holidays.

The 52-year-old revealed adorably on Instagram that he had spent time with his nieces this season, which meant of course that they had to paint his nails. He shared a photo of his thumbnail with a rather abstract looking gold star painted on it.

© @nathanfillion Instagram Nathan Fillion shared a sweet photo to tell the family story

“One of the little nieces running around the thanksgiving party offered to paint my nails”, the TV star wrote.

“‘You get a star, because you’re a star.’ she said, then leaned in conspiratorially and whispered, ‘Everyone got a star.’ Have a lovely weekend”, he continued.

Fans couldn’t handle the cuteness overload, and they made that incredibly clear in the comments section as they praised Nathan’s niece. “Awe. That is so sweet. Your niece is right. You are a star. You're such a great uncle to your little niece”, one person wrote. “She is lucky to have you @nathanfillion as her uncle. You're so great with kids. Happy Thanksgiving weekend to you and your family. Much love from Miami, Florida” they continued.

© Albert L. Ortega Nathan Fillion pictured with his brother Jeff

“She sounds like a fantastic little human”, someone gushed. “That's so cute! Your niece was right about you being a star. They should have given you that star on the Walk of Fame by now”, another fan wrote.

A third fan demanded that someone “Give that niece an award”.

© JOCE/Bauer-Griffin The actor displayed a thick moustache while he was on strike

Nathan is reportedly close to his family, who live out in Edmonton, Canada. He admitted that: “My entire family is still there and I’m very tight with them. I still have a couple buddies from high school that I’m still in touch with and hang out with.”

But family isn’t the only thing the actor, also an American citizen, misses about home, according to the Edmonton Journal.

“I miss the outdoors. I miss the people. Let me be specific: Summertime outdoors in Edmonton”, he explained. “The festivals, the river valley. I miss being outside in Edmonton where it seems like everyone is just desperate to be out there and get some sunshine.”

The Canadian-American actor, formerly in Firefly, doesn’t have any kids of his own, and is publicly assumed to be single. But Nathan has been linked to several women, and has had three fiancée's over the years.

Previously he dated Krista Allen, George Clooney’s ex, in 2015, as well as Entourage actress Perrey Reeves. He has been engaged three times to three different women though: Vanessa Marcil, Mikaela Hoover, and Christina Ochoa. He has not been married though.