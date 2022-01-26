David Beckham left unimpressed following daughter Harper's surprise 'crush' David and wife Victoria Beckham are parents to four children

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and it appears that love is in the air for one member of the Beckham family, even though it left David Beckham unimpressed.

The footballing legend shared a moody black-and-white photo on his social media where he looked furious while rocking a pair of sunglasses. And revealing what had sparked his annoyance, he teased: "Roses are red, Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face but it's ok she said 'Daddy you are my only Valentine."

In his photo, the star appeared to be reclining on a private jet, while rocking a pair of designer shades. The snap also showed off his stunning neck tattoos, which included roses and birds.

His fans loved the hilarious post, with one teasing: "Fuming," and a friend added: "Hahahahahaha!!!!!"

But several of his followers were distracted by the 46-year-old's smoulder and they were rendered speechless, only commenting with flame emojis.

David is very close to his children, made up of sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as well as daughter Harper Seven, ten.

David struck an unimpressed pose

The athlete melted hearts earlier this week when he shared a beautiful photo of himself and Harper as he took part in the school run.

The former footballer joked that his ten-year-old girl looks almost identical to the iconic Star Wars character Princess Leia. "Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning #HarperSeven [heart emoji]," he remarked alongside the post, which also featured one of the father-and-daughter duo kissing.

The pictures were flooded with comments, including one from wife Victoria Beckham who added a string of pink heart emojis. One follower said: "It is a special moment !!!!" Another stated: "@victoriabeckham seriously your family is so beautiful what a credit to you and @davidbeckham."

The star is very close with his family

This is not the first time David has posted a sweet snap of himself kissing his daughter. In 2017, when Harper was five, the doting dad shared an image of the two and he defiantly responded to those that felt it was inappropriate.

In a chat on Facebook Live, he said: "I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

"But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children."

