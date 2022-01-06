GMB star Ben Shephard celebrates with fans on Twitter after big win The father-of-two took to Twitter

Ben Shephard will celebrate ten years on Tipping Point in the summer, and after a decade fronting the show, he remains incredibly invested in the contestants.

This week, the star took to Twitter to share a sweet video showing the moment one hopeful player named Josh managed to bag £10,000 to put towards his wedding.

"After a tough start, a Bang Tidy finish for Josh in the #TippingPoint endgame!" delighted Ben captioned the clip. "Chuffed that jackpot can go towards his wedding and trip of a lifetime with fiancé Trish - congrats Josh!"

It's back to work for Ben after a busy month of celebrations. The father-of-two marked his 47th birthday on 11 December before making the most of Christmas and New Year's with his family.

After a tough start, a Bang Tidy finish for Josh in the #TippingPoint endgame! Chuffed that jackpot can go towards his wedding and trip of a lifetime with fiancé Trish - congrats Josh! 👏 @TippingPointITV pic.twitter.com/SPHBQcqjsk — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) January 5, 2022

Ben took to Twitter to celebrate Josh's win

Ben has been married to wife Annie since 2004 and together they share sons Sam, 16, and 14-year-old Jack. The star shared a very rare snapshot of his boys as he thanked fans for their birthday well-wishes, showing the trio walking down the street together with their arms wrapped around each other and deep in conversation.

Ben clearly has a close relationship with Sam and Jack – but just occasionally they are the focus of his 'dad jokes'.

The star is a proud father to two boys

Last month, Ben shared a snap of Jack having his hair cut with a recent episode of Tipping Point playing in the background. "We've finally found Jack's trimming point [laughing face emoji]," he joked in the caption. "This could be my fave dad gag ever! @itvtippingpoint."

In rare comments about his family life in 2020, Ben opened up about his sons. "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle," he shared.

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004

"Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Ben continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

