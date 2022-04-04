Dawn French posts rare selfie as she shares latest health update with fans The actress has a spring in her step!

Dawn French delighted fans with a new selfie on Sunday, almost a week after she revealed she tested positive for coronavirus. And by Monday, the Vicar of Dibley actress revealed that she has now tested negative.

MORE: Dawn French reveals the cheeky comment she made when she met Prince Charles

"Do one, [virus]," she said alongside a snap of her latest lateral flow test which showed up as negative.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dawn French clarifies flippant Strictly Come Dancing remark

The post comes one day after the star confessed she was feeling "springy" despite still testing positive. "Still with the [COVID-19] but cheerfully Springy as hell here…" she remarked alongside a stunning selfie which was taken against a beautiful backdrop of primroses and daffodils.

MORE: Dawn French shows off incredible update to hair transformation

READ: Dawn French pays heartbreaking tribute to late Vicar of Dibley star

After being rid of the virus, fans flocked to the comments section with one writing: "Hooray, I just got my negative result today too!!" Another said: "Great stuff, I'm still positive, hope you are feeling much better now." A third post read: "Isn't that a relief?! Same for me yesterday."

The actress posted this new selfie on Sunday

Back in December, Dawn talked about the sacrifices she made during the first lockdown of the pandemic. She revealed how she couldn't hug her husband and how they had to sleep separately because he was a front-line worker.

Dawn told Rob Brydon on his podcast: "I've been telling people about the day that you and I had to have a hug, and what was very strange about that for me was that I had not hugged anybody - well I might have hugged my daughter - but I hadn't even really hugged my husband because my husband is a front-line worker.

"We were told that he could either move house and not live with us in the lockdown and live near work and not see us, or he could live with us but he had to be in a separate room at night and stuff like that, and we had to keep our distance for safety. This was when we were all very scared. Seems mad now, but anyway."

Dawn shared her positive result with fans last week

The actress ended up hugging Rob when they filmed Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse - something which meant a lot to her.

"So I hadn't hugged my own husband, and then I saw in the script it said 'they hug', or whatever it said, I thought, 'Oh my god, I'm going to hug Rob before I'm hugging my own husband,'" she added. "And that hug meant a lot to me and I wanted it to go on forever."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.