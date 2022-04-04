Miranda Lambert marks special celebration inside her impressive Nashville restaurant The country superstar had an eventful weekend!

Miranda Lambert revealed to her fans ahead of the Grammys that she would be missing the ceremony, and the reason has since been revealed.

The country star took to Instagram on Monday to share details of the special event she attended on Sunday night.

The award-winning singer hosted a fabulous birthday bash for some of her close friends, which took place at her restaurant, Casa Rosa, in Nashville.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform together

The Tex-Mex bar and cantina hosted the fun event, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Alongside photos and footage from the night, Miranda wrote: "Celebrated some very special people’s bday’s yesterday @casarosanashville! @nashvillecoverband put on a great show! Thanks for letting me saaang one with y’all. Hope y’all had the best bday Tommy, Julia and April."

Miranda Lambert revealed what she did on the night of the Grammys

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This looks so much fun," while another wrote: "Can't wait to visit your restaurant one day." A third added: "What a good friend you are!"

The country singer had previously revealed in an interview with ABC Audio that she wouldn't be able to attend this year's Grammys because of several clashes.

The country star is incredibly busy right now

"I'm not getting to go again," she said, sharing that the ceremony comes right in the middle of pre-production for her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

It also comes at a time when she's busy preparing for the release of her new album, Palomino, which is due to drop on 29 April, 2022.

Miranda with her husband Brendan

"So, I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," she added. However, she revealed that her collaborators on The Marfa Tapes, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, will be in attendance.

While she said they'll be "representing the home team," Miranda did admit that she didn't feel great about missing out on the biggest night in music. "We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO."

