Rumer Willis gets a fresh new look amidst dad's health battle The star debuted a new look

Rumer Willis brightened her day by showing off a stunning makeover on Thursday which suited her down to the ground.

The actress and her famous family have been going through a challenging time as they come to grips with her dad, Bruce Willis', aphasia diagnosis.

But Rumer was determined to bring a little positivity to her day with a trip to the hair salon and the results were gorgeous.

In photos and videos posted to her Instagram stories, Rumer had once again ditched her curly red locks in favor of a sleek, smooth look complete with bangs.

She'd just had it colored and she proudly displayed the results of her darker, richer shade.

She wore her long hair loose and pouted for the camera as she declared her stylist: The "Master of Color".

Rumer changed up her look

Later, Rumer also shared a video of her rocking her new look as she played with her friend's children during some much-needed downtime.

The star - who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - previously posted some throwback photos with her father, sending him love after he announced his retirement due to his condition.

Alongside some sweet childhood photos she wrote: "I love you Daddio, to the moon and back. Thank you for teaching me to be so silly. I love laughing with you." Fans flooded her with support and sent Bruce their love too.

Rumer has ditched her curls for a sleeker look

It was Demi who shared a statement from the family regarding her ex-husband's difficult diagnosis, which said: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

She continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

Bruce and his wife Emma have two daughters together

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Demi and her Die Hard star ex got married in 1987 and eventually ended in divorce in 2000. They share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who have all become full-fledged adults and share a close bond with not only their parents, but also Bruce's wife Emma and their two daughters.

