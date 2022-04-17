Helen Flanagan showcases figure in incredible dress as she shares heartfelt message The actress is always so stylish

Helen Flanagan always looks stylish, but she shared a fabulous photo of herself for a very special reason at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the glamorous actress shared a sweet throwback image from her trip to Aintree with her mum earlier this month.

In the snapshot, mum-of-three Helen stood next her mother, wearing a V-neck belted chocolate satin dress from Never Fully Dressed that showcased her feminine silhouette and was teamed with sparkly strappy heels, a small pink handbag and a matching statement hat.

Her mum wore a striking blue, green, and white circle print dress on a black background with a fabulous blue hat.

Helen posted the image in order to share a sweet message of gratitude for her mum's help while she experienced hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy.

The condition, which also has affected the Duchess of Cambridge, causes severe nausea and vomiting which can lead to dehydration.

Helen shared a gorgeous throwback with her mum

The 31-year-old opened up about her experiences in her Stories, revealing that she stayed with her parents for three months during her pregnancy with her youngest child, one-year-old son Charlie.

She penned: "Hyperemesis I get so many direct messages about… I really struggled with it… mentally as well, it makes you feel so low. I hated not being able to look after my children when I was ill with Charlie… even lights would make me feel sick and I stayed with my parents for about three months."

The star opened up about her difficult pregnancy with son Charlie

The star encouraged followers experiencing the same thing to seek medical treatment and to rest. She then paid loving tribute to her mother.

Captioning the smiling picture of the pair, Helen wrote: "My mum was my absolute rock when I had hyperemesis x. Sending lots of love to women reading this that are going through the same thing [heart emoji]."

