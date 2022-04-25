Peter Andre shares incredibly rare photos of his four kids - and Amelia and Theo are so grown up! The family spent a lovely Sunday afternoon outdoors

Peter Andre enjoyed the perfect Sunday with his four kids – and couldn't help but share some adorable pictures from the day with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four posted two photos showing his children enjoying a friendly game of football in a garden.

The first picture showed his eldest son Junior, 16, and his youngest son Theo, five, playing together with a space hopper.

While Peter simply captioned the post with: "Brothers. Happy Sunday #family," his son Junior was quick to comment, adorably adding: "Love him too much."

Junior and Theo enjoyed playing with a space hopper

The second snap featured his two daughters, 14-year-old Princess, whom he calls Bista, and Amelia, eight.

"Sisters. Happy Sunday #family," the 49-year-old wrote alongside the picture of the two girls playing football.

In the snaps, Amelia looks very grown up and fans were quick to comment on that, with one writing: "Amelia is catching princess up!"

"So grown up," another one noted, alongside a shocked face emoji.

Fans reacted to how grown-up Amelia looked next to sister Princess

Another couldn't help but react to how much Amelia looks like her mother Emily MacDonagh.

"Even from the back she is Emily's double," one remarked.

Peter and Emily share Amelia and Theo, whilst Junior and Princess are his children from his marriage to Katie Price, which ended back in 2009.

Since their split, the former couple have had their ups and downs, more recently last year when Katie criticised Emily's parenting on Instagram.

In a long message, which was soon deleted, Katie shared her perspective that Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS, is "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

She also claimed that Emily had prevented Princess from visiting her mother in rehab last year. Neither Peter and Emily have since commented on his ex's remarks.

