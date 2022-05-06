Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Denyvor send fans into a spin with new photo The pair look so close!

Bridgerton stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor took the world by storm last year in the hit Netflix show, and on Thursday sent fans into a spin as they shared a brand new photo of their epic reunion at the Met Gala on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Hastings actors looked closer than ever at the star-studded event, and at Tom Ford's exclusive afterparty they later posed for a candid snap.

Posting the black-and-white photo to her Instagram, Phoebe penned: "We’ve come a long way since that first chemistry read in LA Mr @regejean thank you @gregwilliamsphotography for capturing this moment."

In the photo, Regé-Jean was looking at his onscreen wife with a huge grin on his face, whilst Phoebe looked straight down the lense with a stunning smile.

Phoebe shared the snap with her 3.6 million followers

Fans went wild for the epic reunion and couldn't wait to leave their messages for the former co-stars.

One fan penned: "Y’all are SO iconic it’s INSANE!! Keep SHINING BRIGHT!!" A second wrote: "And we are so thankful for our Duke and Duchess."

A third replied: "The most wonderful chemistry!" A fourth wrote: "You both surely have come a long way! It’s such a joy to see you both shine."

Phoebe recently appeared in series two of Bridgerton

Another added: "You Both set the standard so high, you are forever my favourite Simon & Daphne."

The stars looked glorious in the photo with Phoebe wearing a glorious black Louis Vuitton ensemble, which featured intricate black beading.

The beautiful gown honoured the "gilded" theme of the evening but had a modern twist with a see-through mesh top which exposed the star's black triangular bralet.

Rege-Jean shocked fans when he left the show after series one

Regé-Jean, who had changed out of the velvet Armani tuxedo he donned for the evening, was wearing a relaxed roll-neck jumper and elegant patterned jacket.

Simone Ashley, who joined Bridgerton as the star of series two, also attended the event on Sunday.

