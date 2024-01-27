Helen Skelton reveals disaster at family home with three children

Helen Skelton's dinner plans for her young family didn't appear to go to plan as the star revealed a small disaster when it came to preparing her chicken.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three revealed that she had aimed to prepare a succulent chicken for her children and that she had been excited to cook using an air fryer for the first time. However, in a photo from her experiment, it appeared to have gone awry with the chicken skin all shrivelled and looking a little unappetising.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Helen Skelton’s son help out with alfresco cooking

In her caption, Helen couldn't help but chuckle at her misfortune, as she teased: "Get an air fryer they said… It will change your life they said…"

We wouldn't blame Helen if the star opted for a takeaway meal after her kitchen issue, and the presenter has previously confessed to be a massive fan of one British staple.

© Instagram Helen shared her cooking disaster online

While promoting her Food Fraud show, Helen said: "For me the best fish and chips in the country are in Whitby - top-notch from source to plate but ELSEWHERE some endangered species have been mislabelled and ended up under the batter.... food fraud ...... does it matter and what does it mean is what we are talking about on @itvtonight this week."

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood.

© Instagram Helen dotes on her three children

Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

© Getty Helen left her BBC role last year

The presenter continued: "I wouldn't have it any other way. I am very lucky that my boys love their little sister." During the interview, Helen also expressed her love of the holidays as it gave her extra time with her children.

And Helen made sure to make sure the Christmas period was incredibly memorable for her children, even if it meant partaking in several unconventional activities.

© Instagram Helen had a wild Christmas Eve

Helen's three children had decided they didn't want to stay at home on Christmas Eve, and instead the mum-of-three took her brood to a play area filled with trampolines and adventure gyms that featured slides.

SEE: Helen Skelton's mini-me toddler Elsie is so adorable in festive family photos

WOW: Helen Skelton drops jaws in satin pyjama set for glam red carpet event

However, as she captioned the slightly chaotic scene, it was clear that the star's wish was for a much quieter Christmas. "Anytime you want to put the matching pjs and settle down to a film ... ok with me," she joked, adding a string of emojis at the end, including a face surrounded by hearts.