David Muir shares heartbreaking Covid story that leaves fans in tears The ABC star is a passionate journalist

David Muir left viewers of World News Tonight in an emotional state as he presented a tear-jerker of a Covid story recently.

The ABC journalist headlined a news piece that placed the spotlight on those children that had lost their parents due to the pandemic.

As part of the Orphans of Covid: America's Hidden Toll story, David traveled to several places around the nation to speak to kids going through the ordeal.

He interviewed several teenagers and even highlighted the cases of much younger kids who had lost one or both parents or primary caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David himself could be seen feeling the emotional weight of the heartbreaking piece, and shared it on social media with a message of support.

"I hope you'll take a moment for these children. The orphans of Covid in the U.S. 1 million deaths. 250,000 children have lost a parent or primary caregiver. They are beyond brave," he wrote.

David's story about Covid orphans left viewers feeling emotional

Several of his followers commended him for bringing such an important story to the air while discussing the impact that it had on them.

"This was a sad yet beautiful piece. The fact that no one forgot these children is profound," one wrote, with another saying: "Heartbreaking but these children are so courageous. Thank you for sharing their story."

A third added: "Watched this with my family tonight and we were all in tears," with a fourth also commenting: "This was so gut wrenching and heartwarming at the same time. Thank you so very much."

The journalist has had his fair share of emotional stories to spotlight, and has always made the time to share means of supporting those affected as well.

He recently shared a similar piece, those of orphans in Ukraine before and during the war, which sparked a similarly emotional response from viewers.

The ABC journalist has spotlighted similar stories in the past

"The orphans of Ukraine," he wrote. "Already without parents before the war - we were so moved by their bravery and their resilience."



