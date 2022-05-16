Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager evoke hysterical response with latest group photos The NBC stars have had their moments aplenty

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have certainly had many adventures during their time at Today, and fans have been with them every step of the way.

Their own show, Today with Hoda and Jenna, shared a series of candid snaps from their many moments on the air, and fans were just as divided as they were in stitches.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

The post asked for fans to caption hilarious photos of the stars, some which featured them with filters on their faces, looking in disgust at certain items of food, in hysterics, or celebrating.

It was the opening shot that caught the attention of many, though, as it saw the two in chef's whites about to pour into a blender with a concerned expression to boot.

Many of their viewers quickly took to coming up with the most hilarious captions they could think of for the photograph, including quippy ones like: "My tinder matches."

Another wrote: "WHO MEASURES??" with a third adding: "Jenna to Hoda - are you sure?" Others read like: "Please don't make me try this," "And then you add the toad to the blender just like this…" and: "Hoda: did Tiffany say 1 cup of Vodka or 2? Jenna: Let's be safe and use 2."

Hoda and Jenna's photographs inspired several hilarious caption ideas

The two NBC stars frequently have their share of moments that quickly become a hit with fans, with a recent rant courtesy of Jenna going down superbly with both her co-star and their viewers.

Hoda was left a little taken aback when Jenna kicked off a passionate discussion on the double standards exacted upon women.

"All of the terms used to separate women make me mad," she explained, particularly mentioning the divide between stay-at-home moms and working moms.

"Don't divide us!" she exclaimed, to which Hoda added: "Yes! Plus, we're all working!" Jenna then said: "So let's just call us…" and then both added in unison: "moms."

Jenna's rant against double standards was a hit

Jenna then angrily ended her segment with: "We're not comparing ourselves anymore. We come together!" Hoda, who had been giggling throughout her co-star's impassioned appeal, ended by high fiving her.

