What Vanessa Paradis has said about Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard's claims The Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently involved a high-profile court case

Johnny Depp has the world's eyes on him right now during his high-profile court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is expected to take to the stand on Tuesday to speak out against the actress, who he is suing for $50million (£40million) over the open-ed piece in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse", which was written in 2020.

He was not named in the article, but he has stated that the implication cost him acting roles.

VIDEO: Inside Johnny Depp's family life

Back in 2016, when Amber spoke out about Johnny's alleged violent behaviour, his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, who is the mother of his two children, Lily-Rose and Jack, was one of the first to release a statement in his defense.

In a hand-written letter to TMZ, she wrote: "Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, loving and loved person.

"I believe with all my heart that these recent accusations being made are outrageous. In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me and this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years."

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Vanessa Paradis has defended him on more than one occasion

Vanessa later provided a written testimony in 2020 when Johnny filed a libel lawsuit in the UK over the open-ed published letter.

Describing the allegations as "unbelievable," Vanessa wrote: "I have known Johnny for 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case is hitting headlines around the world

"On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen."

She continued: "I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me."

The model went on to describe Amber's domestic violence allegations as "outrageous" and "really distressing".

Johnny is expected to take to the stand on Tuesday

"I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts.

"This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life with kindness and generosity."

