Johnny Depp publicly supported by Eva Green who shares rare insight into their relationship The Pirates of the Caribbean star is going through a public court case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has been supported by his former colleague Eva Green who has written a heartfelt message defending the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Johnny is currently going through a public court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and Eva has made it clear who she supports.

The French actress wrote alongside a picture of the pair of them: "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

VIDEO: Johnny Depp's libel trial - what's happened so far

Eva previously defended Johnny while chatting to French publication Spiegel. She said the dad-of-two was "one of the nicest actors I've ever worked with."

The star worked alongside Johnny in Dark Shadows, and added that Johnny was a "real gentleman whom I would defend at any time".

She continued that for her the situation seemed "like a nightmare that he may not be able to work or can hardly work”, which she also found “extremely disturbing and unfair”.

Johnny Depp was supported by Eva Green

Johnny and Amber's defamation case began on 11 April in Fairfax County, Virginia, and proceedings have been livestreamed throughout, further feeding public interest.

The case had been scheduled to end on 19 May – but was extended this week given there is still a significant amount of evidence to present.

The trial is now set to conclude on 27 May after which the jury will deliver its verdict.

Johnny has taken ex-wife Amber Heard to court

They must decide whether Amber defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post article. Johnny is suing his former wife for $50million (£40million) over the open-ed piece in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

He was not named in the article, but he has stated that the implication cost him acting roles.

