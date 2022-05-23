Victoria Beckham praises son's girlfriend in sweet new post The mum-of-four is a proud parent

Nothing is more important to Victoria Beckham than her family.

As such, she has made a big effort to bond with her sons' partners – namely Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan.

And it appears her relationship with Mia – who uses the social media handle mimimoocher – is particularly strong.

Mia, who has been dating Romeo Beckham since 2019 – is signed to Storm Models and has worked with a number of luxury brands, including Gucci Beauty and Balmain, as well as modelling for Victoria's VVB Collection.

Victoria shared the striking snapshot on Mia on her Stories

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Victoria gave fans a glimpse of their latest collaboration, showing Mia modelling one of her designs. "Looking good in VB Body," Victoria captioned the image.

In the snapshot, 19-year-old Mia can be seen dressed in a crop top and mid-length skirt, holding her hands high above her head as she poses in the sunshine.

Romeo and Mia have been dating since 2019

Mia, who comes from Chippenham, works as a model and influencer after been discovered by Storm at the Birmingham Clothes Show when she was 12.

Her dad, Des Regan, is the senior fundraising manager for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, while mum Helen has supported her fashion career. "It's so good that reworking and up-cycling has become a trend," Mia once said. "I recently found my mum's clothes in the loft, and I wear her old Vivienne Westwood shirts to school."

Victoria and Mia attended Fashion Week together

She certainly has the seal of approval from Victoria; in February this year, the pair were spotted side by side on the front row at London Fashion Week together. And its clear they share the same sense of humour with Mia once attempting to recreate Victoria’s signature pose with her leg in the air.

Victoria shared the hilarious snap of Romeo's girlfriend trying to copy her move, while wearing a sports bra and leggings from her Reebok fitness range. "Work in progress #VBpose," Victoria teased in her caption.

Mia clearly has a good sense of humour

It comes after youngest son Cruz Beckham's new romance was revealed. Last week, the 17-year-old was spotted embracing Tana Holding as they enjoyed a lowkey meal in Notting Hill with friends.

