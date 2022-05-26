Al Roker expresses concern for children in heartfelt message to fans His words are always inspiring

Following the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on 24 May, Al Roker is sharing a message of support and sympathy to all parents worried about their children's future.

Though his own children are all beyond their school-age years, his youngest son, Nick, was only ten-years-old when the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurred in Newtown, Connecticut.

Filming from his home gym as he walked on a treadmill, a sight very familiar for his loyal fans, the Today Show star used the 1986 hit Higher Love by Steve Winwood to deliver his thoughtful message.

"What greater love is there than people who love their children, whether it's a parent to a son or daughter, whether it's a godmother or godfather, or grandparents who care about their children or people who care about all of our kids."

Continuing, he pleaded: "Higher love. What can we do? Everybody has to answer that question for themselves, but I think we're thinking about it a lot more."

He concluded his thoughtful message by asking his followers: "What is your higher love? I hope you have a great day."

The beloved weatherman proposed the question once more in his caption, writing: "Is there a #higherlove than loving our children and doing whatever it takes to keep them safe? What can we do? We need to come together for their sake."

Fans were quick to praise him for his heartfelt words in the comments section, writing: "Great inspiring message," and: "It is time for us all that have love in our hearts to fight for gun laws to be reformed. Thank you Al," as well as: "Good morning Al… Thank you for the morning motivation… you are the best."

The latest shooting spread an all too familiar fear among parents, who were quick to protest in support of better gun laws

In a previous statement addressing the tragic shooting, Al also told his followers: "We are all hurting to some degree after yesterday. Take care of yourself and those around you. Try to get outside and take deep breaths."

