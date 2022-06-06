Christine Lampard shares gorgeous video of daughter Patricia – and you should see her hair! The Lorraine star shares two children with husband Frank

Christine Lampard has delighted her fans with a sweet new video of her daughter, three-year-old Patricia.

The TV star, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the family clip, which shows her little girl sat up at the table and watching her tablet while Christine brushes her hair.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare photo of stepdaughter Luna

Patricia is dressed in shorts and a vest and sits patiently while her mum combs her curls. At one point, she turns her head giving fans a small glimpse of her face.

"Curls are combed," Christine simply captioned the post – and her friends were quick to react.

"She has your hair," wrote Kate Thornton, while Rav Wilding confessed: "I really need some tips how to do hair on a girl. Poppy is 2 now and I'm still clueless!" "@ravwilding don't ask Frank!!!" Christine joked in response.

Christine has been married to former footballer Frank Lampard since December 2015 and together they share Patricia and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021. Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

In a recent interview with Fabulous magazine, Christine opened up about their blended family.

Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking about Patricia's relationship with her big sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

