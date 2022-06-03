We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard is getting into the Jubilee spirit and the Loose Women star made sure to do so in the most eye-catching dress.

Ahead of her presenting stint on Lorraine, the mum-of-two posed in the flawless frock that nearly ran all the way to the ground. The puff-sleeved midi-dress looked incredible on the presenter, so much so that she didn't want to take it off and she later shared another photo of herself getting into the Jubilee spirit in the same dress as she waved around a Union Jack flag.

Although she kept her accessories to a minimum, Christine still rocked an incredible pair of open-toed shoes.

She captioned her post: "Happy Friday! Here's to a fun filled weekend," and finished it off with a string of emojis representing different kinds of drinks.

Fans were obsessed with the photos she shared, with one writing: "You look amazing Christine...gorgeous dress," and a second said: "You look stunning and dress really suits you."

The star was ready to party

A third penned: "Wishing you a Happy Jubilee weekend Christine. I hope your weekend is filled with beautiful people, happiness, joy and lots of hope, peace and love today and always!"

And many others took to the comments to ask the 43-year-old where her outfit came from, and she helped them out by tagging Boden in her post.

The beautiful item comes in a variety of different patterns as well, if you fancy something different than what Christine modelled, and it costs £120.

Puff Sleeved Tiered Midi-Dress, £120.00, Boden

Christine always steals the show when it comes to her fashion, and earlier this year she wowed in an emerald-green suit, which was made up of a matching blazer and trousers.

Underneath, she had added a black top, and she carried a Gucci clutch bag with her. She made sure to have plenty of accessories, mainly consisting of bracelets and rings.

She had a striking face of make-up, and her luscious black hair cascaded down her shoulders.

