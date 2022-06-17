Anne Hathaway radiates beauty as she admits she's 'on cloud nine' The WeCrashed actress was ecstatic

Anne Hathaway has had the good fortune to attend some of the most fabulous star-studded events, but one has well and truly blown her away.

The actress recently graced the red carpet of the Bulgari gala in France and she's still dreaming about the big day.

Anne shared several photos from the evening on Instagram and captioned the post: "Still on cloud nine from @bulgari’s stunning gala in Paris. What an unforgettable evening. #Bulgari #EdenTheGardenofWonders #BulgariHighJewelry."

WATCH: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in WeCrashed together

The mom-of-two blew fans away with her bold, yellow outfit which she pulled off with ease.

Her canary yellow ensemble consisted of pyjama-like shorts, and a yellow long shirt with a dramatic train which fanned out behind her by Valentino.

Anne teamed the look with Bulgari jewelry, which is unsurprising given that she is one of the brand's official ambassadors.

Anne Hathaway says she's still on cloud nine after the Bulgari event

Fans fell in love with her look too and commented on the photos shared on social media.

"The Queen wears yellow," wrote one, while another added: "You look gorgeous," and a third said: "Beautifully & brightly shining."

Anne is no stranger to show-stopping looks and recently stunned at the Cannes Film Festival in a series of impressive outfits.

Anne knows how to make a style statement

One stand-out piece was her strapless, pink Valentino jumpsuit with long sleeves and a columnal shape.

She also made waves in a Gucci mini dress and a dazzling white sequined gown by Armani.

Anne has been promoting her new movie, Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s. It stars her good friend Jessica Chastain, who she's working on yet another project with already, as well as Succession star Jeremy Strong.

