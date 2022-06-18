Celine Dion posts remarkably rare family photo and she looks so different The singer is a proud mother-of-three

Celine Dion took a walk down memory lane last August with a photo that was truly amazing.

The singer was celebrating her music and did so with a very rare image alongside her late dad. Celine posted two throwback photos from many years ago including one with Adhémar Dion and he couldn't have looked more proud of his daughter.

The post read: "Today on #VinylRecordDay we're throwing it back to Céline's first French and English vinyls! Which Celine vinyls are in your collection? – Team Celine," but it was the photos that really got fans talking.

There were strings of heart emojis and many of her social media followers remembered Celine's father with fondness.

He sadly passed away in 2003 but Celine has often spoken about how his good values helped her achieve her success.

Celine's dad looked so proud of her

In the past, she's written heartfelt tributes to him on social media. "Papa, I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have had a dad like you," Celine said alongside another black-and-white image with her father. "You will always be my #1 fan. I love you!"

Celine was one of fourteen children raised by her beloved mother and father.

Celine is raising her three sons by herself

She is now a mother herself and has three boys from her marriage to Renee Angélil. He sadly died from cancer but she continues to raise twins, Nelson and Eddy, 11, and René-Charles, 21.

Back in 2010, the mom-of-three said she considered motherhood to be the most "challenging and rewarding job" she ever had.

"I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother," she said, according to ABC News. "I think when you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart."



