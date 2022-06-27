Madonna opens up about 'terrifying news' – 'I'm scared for my daughters' The singer has four daughters

Madonna is a proud mother to four daughters, Lourdes, 25, Mercy James, 16, and nine-year-old twins Estere and Stella, so she was no doubt shocked to hear that the Roe v Wade case, which granted women in the US the right to terminate a pregnancy, was overturned last week.

On Sunday, two days after the Supreme Court's decision, Madonna took to Instagram to share a passionate message alongside pictures of her and her girls.

"I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride at terminal 5, but I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that Legislation has decided that We no longer have rights as women over our bodies.

"This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair. Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women's rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact, we have less rights than a gun." She continued: "I am scared for my daughters. I'm scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.

Madonna shared pictures of her and her daughters alongside the powerful message

"I guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome. And so we shall overcome!"

Concluding her message, she added: "We will find a way to make it a Federal Law to Protect Abortion Rights! Ladies are you ready... To Fight?"

Her post, which quickly received over 313,000 likes, was inundated with messages of support.

"Let the fight begin!!" wrote designer Steven Klein, whilst Rosie O'Donnell added: "Ready."

The singer often shares photos of her family life

Supermodel Naomi Campbell simply posted several red hearts and a fan remarked: "Thank you Madonna for speaking up! you're a great role model."