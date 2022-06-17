Eamonn Holmes delights fans with glamorous rare photo of daughter Rebecca at Royal Ascot The former This Morning host has been enjoying Royal Ascot

Eamonn Holmes gave fans personal insight into his week at Royal Ascot by sharing a sweet selfie with his rarely-seen daughter Rebecca.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the former This Morning host revealed he treated his only daughter to a day at the glamourous week-long event in honour of her 31st birthday.

He uploaded the gorgeous snap alongside the caption: "Birthday day out at #royalascot for my one and only daughter Becca [heart emoji]. Laughter is the best present I tell her x."

Fans were delighted to see the heartwarming post, and rushed to comment underneath. One wrote: "Aww Beautiful Becca. Looking gorgeous! Glad to also see you’re on the mend and looking so well, Eamonn."

Another remarked: "Your daughter is beautiful. Father and daughter bond there is nothing like it." A third post read: "Aww Eamonn your daughter is so beautiful… Laughter is good for the soul, no better present x."

Eamonn shared this snap with his daughter Rebecca on her birthday

The TV star is a proud dad to four children; Rebecca, Declan, 33, and 29-year-old Niall - from his previous marriage - and 20-year-old Jack who he shares with wife Ruth Langsford.

There's no denying that Eamonn is very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media. In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, the presenter spoke candidly about the breakdown of his first marriage, and how the pair continue to co-parent their kids.

"Whatever differences my first wife and I may have had, neither of us ever had any obstruction when it comes to access to the children," he said. "My heart breaks for anyone who's had to ask permission to see their children or is denied permission to see their children.

"I never had to experience that and thank God I never had to, because they are everything that I would want to carry on, all that my parents did for me, and the environment that I felt I lived in."

