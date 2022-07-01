Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners on courtside this summer The tennis stars are always supported by their loved ones

Wimbledon is often billed as one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and over the past week, there has been some incredible tennis on display. Fans of the sport have been overjoyed to see the likes of Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal all take centre stage at The Championships.

Although they are the familiar faces on the scene, it's their other halves who can also take the limelight when they support them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide...

Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray

Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, six, Edie, four, two-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child - another girl - who was born in March 2021. Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since November 2017, after first meeting at a hotel in Rome in May 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017, and Alexis has since supported Serena as she made her return to her tennis career.

Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perelló

Rafael Nadal is often supported courtside by his wife, Mery Perelló. The couple have been in a relationship for 15 years and she has cheered him on to victory at many of his major tournaments. They tied the knot in October 2019 and are childhood sweethearts, having met through Rafael's sister. She works in insurance and has previously said of their relationship: "Travelling together everywhere, even if I could, would not be good for either him or me."

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed in January 2019 that Rafa proposed to Mery back in May 2018 during a romantic trip to Rome, but the couple kept it private for the first eight months of their engagement. In June 2022, Rafael confirmed that his wife is expecting their first child together. Speaking at a press conference in Mallorca on Friday, the 36-year-old said: "If all goes well, I'm going to be a father. I'm not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don't expect that my life will change much with it."

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic

Novak Djokovic tends to have his wife Jelena supporting him from the sidelines. The couple married in July 2014, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The big day took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title. Jelena, who runs the Novak Foundation, said of laying eyes on her groom for the first time: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions.

"I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him." The couple are parents to son Stefan, five, and daughter Tara, who he turns three in September.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

This tennis couple will be supporting each other when they are not playing. The British beauty and Australian hunk began dating in 2021. They confirmed their romance on International Women's Day in 2021. Sharing a beautiful picture of themselves, Alex wrote: "Happy international women’s day!! Specially to this one, I don’t mind you." To which, Katie replied: "Guess you're OK too [love heart emoji]."

Katie recently praised her boyfriend and all the support he's shown her during tournaments. "Yeah, he's a pretty good boyfriend. He made it out to court," she said at Wimbledon. "No, yeah, he's someone that I have a lot of admiration for on and off the tennis court."

Nick Kyrgios's girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

The Australian tennis star confirmed his relationship with social media influencer Costeen Hatzi earlier this year. The 22-year-old beauty is from Brisbane, and has since moved to Sydney. In March, she completed a degree in Psychological Science at the Australian Catholic University. Nick, 27, has been open about their romance on social media, previously writing: "My beautiful Costeen, the most amazing person I've ever met. You've been the biggest blessing in my life and I'm so incredibly thankful that I get to call you my best friend.

"No matter what we do, I always get excited because I know that we are going to make every little moment enjoyable. There is nothing I love more than being able to make you laugh and seeing that amazing smile of yours. I'm so incredibly proud of how far we have come, and now to say we have a home together. I cannot wait for all our adventures, big or small, or around the world."

Felix Auger Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi

French Canadian player Felix Auger Aliassime has been in a relationship with Nina Ghaibi, 22, since early 2019. They often post photos together online, and have already won a loyal legion of fans. The tennis player recently paid tribute to Nina on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to the one who makes all moments feel so special. I’m so blessed and privileged to share this life with you. Now time to hear about you being older than me for the next 2 months. Enjoy your day cutie."

Sam Querrey's wife Abby

The American tennis player is married to model Abby. They began dating in 2015, and tied the knot three years later. They are also doting parents to two sons Ford, two, and 19-month-old Owen.

Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer

Although Roger Federer is not taking part in the tournament this year, his beloved wife Mirka Federer is often seen at Wimbledon cheering him on. The former professional tennis player has been married to Roger for 12 years, after meeting him at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Mirka retired from the sport in 2002 due to a persistent foot injury but in her prime, she held a ranking of World No. 76.

Following her retirement, she took on the role of her husband's public relations manager, as well as devoted mum to the couple's two sets of twins - Myla and Charlene who were born in 2009, and Leo and Lenny who were born in 2014.

