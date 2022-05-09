Amy Robach left emotional as she shares birthday photos of daughter Annalise She's all grown up

Amy Robach had a lot to celebrate at the start of the week. Not only was Sunday a very special Mother's Day for her, but she marked her daughter's birthday on Tuesday.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share some rare throwback snapshots of her daughter Annalise in honor of her milestone 16th birthday.

She looked quite like her mother in terms of her facial features, although sported dark brunette locks that contrasted with her mom's blonde.

Amy tracked Annalise's growth through the pictures, starting from baby birthday snapshots of herself to the present day.

The TV star revealed that she was feeling emotional even looking at the various snaps and wrote: "My sweet girl is sweet 16 today!!

Amy celebrated Annalise's 16th birthday with throwbacks

"Happy birthday Annalise - my Annie - had to fight back tears as I looked at your birthday pics from over the past few years! You've grown into such a smart, fierce, loyal and beautiful woman... I love you and am so proud to be your mom."

Tributes and birthday wishes from her fans and followers started pouring one, with one writing: "What a beautiful young woman you have raised. Happy Birthday to your precious girl."

Another commented: "Soooooo Pretty…like her mom," and Amy's mother Joan wrote: "Hear you about the tears @ajrobach. Growing up too quickly. Photos bring back lots of great memories! Happy Sweet 16, Annalise!"

Amy shares Annalise and daughter Ava with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and is now step-mom to three sons through her marriage to Andrew Shue.

The GMA star has two daughters from her previous marriage

She loves being part of a blended family, however, even adorably sharing on Mother's Day: "Best Mother's Day gift ever... and a huge hug and shoutout to my husband, amazing bonus sons and my Dad for making this mama feel loved."



