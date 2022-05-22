Amy Robach shares video of terrifying interruption she faced while on a hike Not her most relaxing hike!

Amy Robach is no stranger to extraordinary adventures, but sometimes but sometimes a scary interruption occurs!

The star has been enjoying a weekend getaway with some of her best girlfriends full of hiking and relaxing, and though loyal fans of Amy know she's an expert when it comes to cardio, during her latest run, she came upon a terrifying encounter that stopped her in her tracks.

The morning show host's latest trip is at Minnewaska State Park, which is part of Shawangunk Ridge in upstate New York's Ulster County.

Shortly after she shared breathtaking views of the top of Patterson's Pellet, she took a moment to sit on the edge of a cliff to hang her feet, relax, and enjoy the views.

However, the calming energy was cut short, as on her way down, she faced one of the "perils of hiking," as Amy described it.

She shocked followers by sharing a video of none other than a massive snake crawling right by the bushes her group was hiking past. Though she was brave enough to get close and film it, her bravery didn't last long.

Amy comes face to face with the scary creature

Just as the news anchor was describing the snake to her followers saying it had interesting markings, it seems the snake didn't love the attention, and started making its way towards Amy.

"Oh [expletive] he's coming towards me," she immediately exclaimed. She then quickly reasoned: "Maybe I should get out of here, because it's staring right at me."

Snake aside, Amy still enjoyed the fabulous views

She was just as quick to find a safer – and quite luxurious – spot to rest, retreating to the peaceful grounds of Inness, a rustic country resort spanning 220 acres, where guests stay in upscale cabins and enjoy farm to table food.

Amy is undoubtedly a seasoned jetsetter with exquisite taste when it comes to her travels and adventures, most recently having experienced true cowboy lifestyle taking GMA down to Texas.

