Kelvin Fletcher pens daring birthday tribute to his wife - fans react

Kelvin Fletcher amused fans with his latest Instagram post paying tribute to his wife on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 38-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of the couple dressed to the nines. Kelvin looked effortlessly dapper in his suave blazer, whilst his wife, Liz, slipped into a stunning silky gold dress complete with elegant ruching.

She finished off her jaw-dropping look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a voluminous hairdo.

The Ex-Emmerdale star captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Cougar," along with a red heart and world emoji.

His fans were quick to spread the birthday joy, with one writing: "Happy birthday. Hurry up and do another programme about how your farm is - miss it so much."

Blown away by their glam appearance, another follower added: "Happy Birthday Liz, stunning photo of you both," whilst a third remarked: "Lovely photo. Mmwwaah to you both."

Kelvin shared a loved-up post

Kelvin's sweet post comes after the dad celebrated his first Father's Day as a family of four. The former Strictly champ and his wife welcomed twin boys on 30 April – two little brothers for Marnie, five, and Milo, three.

In an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine, Liz said: "The first week was just crazy – it was like a circus act when they’re spinning plates… I couldn’t physically pick up two babies at once, but now I can do it with two fingers!"

The couple welcomed twin boys in April

Sticking with the 'M' theme, the loved-up couple decided to name their twin boys Maximus Crowther and Mateusz Kelvin. Explaining their name selection, Kelvin remarked: "Maximus's middle name Crowther is the surname and nickname of my best friend, Steven Crowther, who sadly passed away of a heart attack a few years ago.

"He was only 39. Me and him were inseparable, like twins. In my mind, it's Kelvin and Crowther: part two. A mini version. I hope Maximus will be like him. He was hilarious, sensitive, just a lovely person."

